FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Massmart taps Bharti Airtel executive as CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Massmart taps Bharti Airtel executive as CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart named a Bharti Airtel Africa executive as its new finance head on Thursday in the latest reshuffle at the unit of Wal-Mart, now in a problematic expansion in Africa.

Johannes van Lierop is replacing Ilan Zwarenstein, who advised the board last August of his intention to resign. He is the third top executive to join the team at Massmart in less than a year.

Guy Hayward took over as chief executive in June last year after Grant Pattison stepped down. Kuseni Dlamini joined around the same time as chairman after founder Mark Lamberti accepted a CEO position at Imperial Holdings.

Leirop joins the company in the middle of expansion into other African countries, where it has found it difficult due to a shortage of the sort of prime retail space it favours in lucrative markets such as Nigeria.

Massmart is also facing tough competition at home as it rolls out its grocery business to take on industry leaders Shoprite Holdings and Pick n Pay Stores (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.