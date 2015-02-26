FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-South Africa's Massmart reports higher FY sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 26, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-South Africa's Massmart reports higher FY sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name to ‘Wal-Mart Stores Inc’ from ‘Wal-Mart Stored Inc’ in second paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd reported a 10.4 percent jump in full-year sales on Thursday as its consumer goods, liquor and home improvement supplies business posted better performance.

Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, however, said net interest paid from funding several property acquisitions in 2013-2014 led to a 10.2 percent drop in headline earnings. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.