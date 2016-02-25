FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Massmart posts flat full-year profit
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Massmart posts flat full-year profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart reported a 0.8 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, weighed down by slower sales as the economy of its home market weakened in the latter part of the year.

Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, posted diluted headline earnings per share of 508.8 cents for the 12 months to end-December, compared with 504.7 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

“Unfortunately the outlook has weakened considerably and we anticipate further negative pressures, including poor economic growth, higher inflation from the weaker Rand and higher interest rates,” Massmart said in statement.

The retailer, which sells everything from rice in bulk to building materials, said sales of general merchandise and do-it-yourself products slowed towards the end of the year.

Massmart, the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa and with 38 of its 403 stores outside its home market, said it expects to open five new stores outside South Africa in 2016. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.