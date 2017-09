April 29 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For 14 weeks to 6 April 2014, total sales increased by 11.4 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.1 pct, a much stronger start to financial year than we anticipated

* Whilst we remain cautious about economy, we are much more positive about business as we reap rewards from operational focus of last year