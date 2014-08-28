FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Massmart sees FY results affected by ongoing weak economic environment
August 28, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Massmart sees FY results affected by ongoing weak economic environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For 26 weeks ended 29 June 2014 Massmart’s total sales of R35.7 billion increased by 10.2%

* Massmart’s total sales of R35.7 billion increased by 10.2% over prior comparable period. Comparable stores’ sales growth was 7.1% with product inflation of 4.8%

* Headline earnings and headline EPS each decreased by 25.5%

* For 34 weeks to 24 August 2014, total sales increased by 10.0% and comparable sales increased by 7.1%

* Expect that results for full-year will be affected by ongoing weak economic environment

* Maintained dividend at same level as prior comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

