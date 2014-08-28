FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart says H1 profit down 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart says H1 profit down 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart reported a 25.2 percent fall in half-year profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers battling rising living costs cut back on spending.

Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 166.4 cents in the six months ended June compared with 222.6 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Sales rose 10 percent to 35.7 billion rand ($3.36 billion) for the 26 weeks ended June 29.

Retailers are among the worst-performing stocks in Johannesburg over the past 12 months, reflecting investor fears about the impact of tepid economic growth, rising fuel prices and high household debt on consumer spending.

1 US dollar = 10.6130 South African rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.