BRIEF-MassMutual to pay $1.625 mln to settle SEC probe over annuity disclosures
November 15, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-MassMutual to pay $1.625 mln to settle SEC probe over annuity disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - * SEC says massmutual to pay $1.625 million after probe highlights insufficient

disclosures about an annuity product * SEC charged Massachusetts mutual life insurance co for failing to disclose

potential negative impact of “cap” it placed on retirement product * SEC says the cap potetnailly affected $2.5 billion of massmutual variable

annuities * SEC says massmutual has removed the cap to ensure no investors are harmed * SEC says massmutual did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle

