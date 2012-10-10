FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-MassMutual Global Funding II sells $500 mln in notes
October 10, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-MassMutual Global Funding II sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MassMutual Global Funding II 
on Wednesday sold $500 million notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million.
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and US Bancorp were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MASSMUTUAL GLOBAL FUNDING II

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/17/2022 
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.255   FIRST PAY    4/17/2013 
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 2.585 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/17/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

