Mastercard loses court challenge to EU fee veto

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Europe’s highest court rejected on Thursday MasterCard’s appeal against an EU veto on its cross-border card fees which regulators said were anti-competitive.

“The Court of Justice confirms the judgement of the General Court and thus validates the Commission’s decision prohibiting the multilateral interchange fees applied by MasterCard,” judges wrote in their ruling on Thursday.

The world’s second-largest credit and debit card company after Visa came under regulatory fire more than a decade ago for its fees, which are a lucrative source of revenue for the financial industry. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)