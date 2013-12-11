CORRECTED-MasterCard raises dividend by 83 pct, shares rise

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the stock split was 10-for-1, not 1-for-10)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s No.2 credit and debit card company, raised its quarterly dividend by 83 percent and announced a new $3.5 billion share buyback program, sending its shares up 3 percent in extended trading.

The company, which also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, raised its quarterly dividend by 50 cents to $1.10 per share.

MasterCard shares closed at $763.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)