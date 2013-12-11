FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MasterCard raises dividend by 83 pct, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 11, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-MasterCard raises dividend by 83 pct, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the stock split was 10-for-1, not 1-for-10)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s No.2 credit and debit card company, raised its quarterly dividend by 83 percent and announced a new $3.5 billion share buyback program, sending its shares up 3 percent in extended trading.

The company, which also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, raised its quarterly dividend by 50 cents to $1.10 per share.

MasterCard shares closed at $763.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.