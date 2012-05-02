FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MasterCard reports higher quarterly profits
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

MasterCard reports higher quarterly profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Quarterly net income $682 mln vs $562 mln year earlier

* EPS up 25 percent to $5.36

May 2 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc the world’s second-largest credit and debit card network, reported higher quarterly profits as consumers spent more with their cards.

Net income in the first quarter was $682 million, or $5.36 a share, compared with $562 million, or $4.29 a share, a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Cardholders made $629 billion of million of purchases worldwide in the quarter, up 17 percent from a year earlier, the Purchase, New York-based company said.

Visa Inc, the MasterCard’s larger competitor in card payment processing, is scheduled to report its results following the close of New York Stock Exchange trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.