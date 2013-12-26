FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. holiday sales better than last year - MasterCard
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. holiday sales better than last year - MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The 2013 holiday season, touted to be the worst since 2008, showed strong growth compared to last year, according to data published by MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse, which tracks customer spending during the holiday season.

Holiday sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 rose 2.3 percent, compared to 0.7 percent a year earlier.

“It was actually a Merry Christmas for retailers,” Sarah Quinlan, senior vice president at MasterCard Advisors, told Reuters, adding that jewelry was the best-performing category during the season.

