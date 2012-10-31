FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MasterCard 3rd-qtr profit rises but purchase growth slows
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

MasterCard 3rd-qtr profit rises but purchase growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s second-largest credit and debit card network, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit but worldwide purchase volume growth slowed to the lowest level in six quarters .

Net income rose to $772 million, or $6.17 per share, from $717 million, or $5.63 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.9 billion.

Cardholders made $676 billion of purchases worldwide, on a local currency basis, in the third quarter, up 12 percent. Purchase volume grew at 13 percent in the second quarter, and at more than 15 percent of the preceding four quarters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.