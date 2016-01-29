CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MasterCard profit rises 11.1 pct as purchase volumes jump

(Corrects last paragraph to say stock lost 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, not beginning of this year)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the operator of the world’s second-largest payments network, reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as purchase volumes increased.

The company’s net income rose to $890 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $801 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Acquisitions had a dilutive impact of 3 cents per diluted share on earnings, the company said.

Analysts on average estimated earnings of 79 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 4 percent to $2.52 billion.

MasterCard’s gross dollar volume - the total value of transactions made by its customers - rose 12 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis.

Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by customers outside the card-issuer’s country - also rose 12 percent.

MasterCard’s shares were up 1.2 percent at $84.40 in premarket trading on Friday.

Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had lost about 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, underperforming rival Visa Inc’s 5.8 percent gain. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)