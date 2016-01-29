FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MasterCard profit rises 11.1 pct as purchase volumes jump
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 29, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MasterCard profit rises 11.1 pct as purchase volumes jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to say stock lost 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, not beginning of this year)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the operator of the world’s second-largest payments network, reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as purchase volumes increased.

The company’s net income rose to $890 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $801 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Acquisitions had a dilutive impact of 3 cents per diluted share on earnings, the company said.

Analysts on average estimated earnings of 79 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 4 percent to $2.52 billion.

MasterCard’s gross dollar volume - the total value of transactions made by its customers - rose 12 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis.

Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by customers outside the card-issuer’s country - also rose 12 percent.

MasterCard’s shares were up 1.2 percent at $84.40 in premarket trading on Friday.

Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had lost about 3 percent since the beginning of 2015, underperforming rival Visa Inc’s 5.8 percent gain. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.