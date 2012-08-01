FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MasterCard profit rises 15 percent
August 1, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

MasterCard profit rises 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s second-largest credit and debit card network, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people across the globe used cards.

Net income rose to $700 million, or $5.55 per share, from $608 million, or $4.76 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.82 billion.

Cardholders made $661 billion of purchases worldwide, on a local currency basis, during the second quarter, up 13 percent.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of over $55 billion, closed at $436.57 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

