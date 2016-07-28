FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MasterCard reports 6.7 pct rise in profit
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

MasterCard reports 6.7 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more on cards using its network.

The company's net income rose to $983 million, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $921 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 percent to $897 billion on a local currency basis. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
