MasterCard extends zero liability policy to ATM transactions

May 28 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s second largest debit and credit card company, said it was extending its zero liability policy in the United States to include all PIN-based and ATM transactions.

Zero liability protection means the account holder will not be held responsible for unauthorized transactions.

U.S. cards issued by MasterCard will also carry Identity Theft Resolution assistance, which helps cancel missing cards, alert credit reporting agencies and conduct searches to detect if stolen confidential data appears online, MasterCard said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)