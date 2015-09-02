FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailers seek to scrap $5.7 bln settlement with Visa, MasterCard
September 2, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Retailers seek to scrap $5.7 bln settlement with Visa, MasterCard

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Home Depot, REI and other retailers have asked a court to toss out their $5.7 billion settlement with MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc in a long-running fight over fees amid allegations that two opposing lawyers swapped information on negotiations and other confidential matters, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The 2013 settlement was meant to end a conflict that began in 2005 over whether the card networks conspired to fix swipe fees, also known as interchange fees, paid by merchants whenever shoppers paid with debit or credit cards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EBeXQQ

