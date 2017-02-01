FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mastercard, UniRush fined $13 mln for prepaid card breakdowns -U.S. CFPB
February 1, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 7 months ago

Mastercard, UniRush fined $13 mln for prepaid card breakdowns -U.S. CFPB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. agency charged with protecting consumers' finances on Wednesday said it fined Mastercard Inc. and private company UniRush LLC $13 million for failures in October 2015 that prevented people from accessing paychecks and other deposits on their prepaid debit cards.

The companies will pay $10 million in restitution to the "tens of thousands" of customers who could not access funds and $3 million civil money penalty, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

