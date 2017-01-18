FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK competition watchdog may accept proposed remedies for Mastercard takeover of Vocalink
January 18, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 7 months ago

UK competition watchdog may accept proposed remedies for Mastercard takeover of Vocalink

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until March 15 to consider whether to accept the proposed undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline by two months if it decides that there are special reasons for doing so.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton

