FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Masterlink agrees to form $165 mln brokerage JV in China
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Masterlink agrees to form $165 mln brokerage JV in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Taiwanese brokerage Masterlink Securities said it has signed an agreement to form a 1 billion yuan ($165 million) joint venture with Tianjin T&B Holding Co in China, the first such tie-up across the Taiwan Straits.

The mid-sized Taiwanese firm will take a 49 percent stake in the venture, while its Chinese counterpart has a 48 percent stake, Masterlink said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange late on Wednesday. Other, unidentified Chinese investors will hold the remaining 3 percent.

The tie-up is subject to approvals from regulators on both sides. Financial ties between Taiwan and China have grown since the two sides signed a yuan clearing agreement early this year. ($1 = 6.0718 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.