Mastronardi Produce explores potential sale -sources
October 23, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mastronardi Produce explores potential sale -sources

Lauren Hirsch, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mastronardi Produce Ltd, a Canadian grower and distributor of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, is exploring a sale it hopes could value it at as much as $900 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Privately held Mastronardi has hired Bank of Montreal to run an auction process, the people said this week, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Mastronardi has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $88 million, one of the people added.

Mastronardi Produce and BMO did not respond to requests for comment.

A fourth generation, family-owned company, Mastronardi was founded in the 1940s by Umberto Mastronardi. The Kingsville, Ontario-based company utilizes greenhouse technology in its facilities and sells its products under the Sunset brand.

Other competitors in the space include Delta Produce LLC, Village Farms International Inc and Pacific Tomato Growers. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

