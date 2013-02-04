FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek to buy a stake in Indonesia's Lippo group retalier unit
February 4, 2013

Temasek to buy a stake in Indonesia's Lippo group retalier unit

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a 26.1 percent stake in PT Matahari Putra Prima, Indonesia’s second biggest hypermarket-chain operator, worth $300 million via PT Multipolar , a Multipolar executive said on Monday.

Temasek, via its unit Anderson Investments, will buy the $300 million equity-link instrument issued by a unit of Multipolar and then it will use the fund to buy a 26.1 percent stake of Matahari from the market, said Multipolar’s corporate secretary Chrysologus Sinulingga.

Multipolar, which is controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, is the controlling shareholder of Matahari with 50.2 percent stake. (Reporting by Janeman Latul & Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

