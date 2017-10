LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Matalan - * UK retailer Matalan Q2 revenue 269.2 million stg, up 4.1 percent * Matalan Q2 EBITDA 17.3 million stg, versus 13.6 million stg * Outlook remains cautious, guidance remains unchanged * Matalan says former Asda CEO Allan Leighton to succeed John Mills as chairman * John Mills becomes deputy chairman