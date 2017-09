Sept 16 (Reuters) - Matas A/S

* Says Christian Mariager, member of board, acquired on Sept. 9 a total of 3,500 shares in Matas

* Says share price is 131.5 Danish crowns

* Says market value of the deal is 460,250 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)