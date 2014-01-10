FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Private equity group CVC sells $216 mln Matas stake
January 10, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Private equity group CVC sells $216 mln Matas stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has sold a 19.4 percent stake in Denmark’s Matas for 1.18 billion Danish crowns ($216 million), the beauty retailer said on Friday.

CVC paid 5.2 billion crowns for a 66 percent percent stake in Matas in 2007. On Friday it sold 7,918,186 shares at 150 crowns per share, up 30 percent from the price when Matas was listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in June.

Carnegie, Morgan Stanley and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners on Friday’s transaction.

By 0818 GMT, shares in the company were up 3.3 percent at 155.50 crowns, against a 0.2 percent rise for the Danish benchmark index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
