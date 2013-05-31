FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Beauty retailer Matas to list on Denmark exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish health and beauty firm Matas said on Friday it would list on the Copenhagen exchange to raise money to support future growth.

“The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of a partial sale of existing shares by the Company’s two major shareholders,” Matas said in a statement.

The statement confirms a Reuters story earlier this week in which sources said the listing could happen before July 1.

CVC Capital Partners paid 5.2 billion Danish crowns ($904.55 million) in 2007 for a 66 percent stake in Matas, the largest health and beauty retailer in Denmark with a network of 293 stores.

Reporting by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
