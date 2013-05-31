UPDATE 1-Beauty retailer Matas to list on Denmark exchange

* To seek listing, raise funds from IPO

* Sells beauty, personal care products

* Listings on Danish bourse rare in recent years (Adds company comment, detail, context)

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest health and beauty product retailer, Matas, is to list on the Copenhagen exchange to raise money to support future growth, the company said on Friday, in what will be the country’s first IPO in two years.

The statement confirms a Reuters story this week in which people familiar with the matter said Matas, which sells beauty products, vitamins, dietary supplements and non-prescription medicines, could list before July 1.

“The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of a partial sale of existing shares by the company’s two major shareholders,” Matas said in a statement.

Matas has a network of 293 stores and said it had big expansion plans, that could include prescription medicines.

“In this regard, Matas welcomes the recommendations made yesterday by the Danish Productivity Commission in respect of steps to liberalise the pharmacy market,” the company said.

In addition, Matas intends to continue to strengthen its retail network by opening new outlets, acquiring stores and beefing up its online offering and loyalty programme, it said.

CVC Capital Partners paid 5.2 billion crowns ($904.55 million) in 2007 for a 66 percent stake in Matas, which made a net profit of 336 million crowns ($58.8 million) on revenues of 3.2 billion crowns in the year to the end of March, 2013.

Before CVC bought the chain, Matas was run as a cooperative with each store owned and managed individually. Former store owners still hold a 28.6 percent stake in the business, while company management own around 5 percent.

Copenhagen has not hosted an initial public offering since Danske Andelskassers Bank in July 2011.

Its last big stock market debut was the 2010 launch of jewellery maker Pandora, whose shares dropped 80 percent within a year as it ran into difficulty with a move into more expensive jewellery. ($1 = 5.7105 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)