Matas prices IPO at 115 DKK per share
June 28, 2013 / 5:57 AM / in 4 years

Matas prices IPO at 115 DKK per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Danish beauty product retailer Matas said its IPO was priced at 115 Danish crowns per share, at the higher end of an indicative price range, giving it a market capitalisation of 4.7 billion Danish crowns ($819.31 million).

Matas said two weeks ago its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares at between 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.

The total offering comprised 21.2 million shares at 2.50 crowns each. The free float was expected to be 59.6 percent, Matas said. ($1 = 5.7365 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)

