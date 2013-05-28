Danish beauty retailer Matas plans summer IPO-paper

COPENHAGEN, May 28 (Reuters) - Danish retail chain Matas could be listed on the Danish stock exchange before July 1, with an expected market value of around 6 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion), daily Berlingske Tidende said.

The retail chain, which sells a variety of branded and own-name beauty products, is partly owned by international private equity group CVC Capital Partners, which invested in the group in 2007.

According to Berlingske Tidende, CVC Capital Partners is currently meeting with potential investors and plans for a public offering are very advanced.

Matas recorded a turnover of 3.1 billion crowns in the 2011/12 financial year and operating profit of 454 million, Berlingske said.

CVC could not be immediately reached for a comment. ($1 = 5.7603 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)