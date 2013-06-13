FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IPO values Denmark's Matas at up to $876 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

IPO values Denmark's Matas at up to $876 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest health and beauty product retailer Matas said on Thursday its listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange would value the company at between 4.1 billion Danish crowns and 4.9 billion ($733.2 million to $876.2 million).

The company, the first to list on the country’s stock exchange in two years, said it would offer its shares in an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns each.

It is selling between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares with a nominal value of 2.50 crowns each.

Matas is to offer the shares to institutional and retail investors in a period between June 18 and June 27, it said. ($1 = 5.5922 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.