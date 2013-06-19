FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order books for Matas share offering oversubscribed - sources
June 19, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Order books for Matas share offering oversubscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Danish beauty product retailer Matas has received enough orders for all the shares on offer in its planned stock market flotation, three people close to the deal said.

Matas said last week its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares at an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.

“There are now orders from institutional investors that cover the full share offering,” one of the sources said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

