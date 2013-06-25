FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Matas to close offer for large orders on Thursday
June 25, 2013

Denmark's Matas to close offer for large orders on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Danish beauty product retailer Matas said on Tuesday it would close the offer of shares for orders worth more than 3 million crowns ($526,700) each at 1100 GMT on Thursday in what is Denmark’s first stock market flotation in two years.

The closure of the retail offering for orders of shares up to 3 million crowns was announced and carried out already on Monday. The timetable for the offering remained unchanged, the company said.

Matas said two weeks ago its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares, setting an indicative price range of 100 to 120 crowns per share.

That would value the company at between 4.1 billion and 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($733-876 million). ($1 = 5.6961 Danish crowns) (Reporting via Stockholm newsroom)

