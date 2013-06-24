Denmark's Matas to close offer to individual retail investors

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) - Danish beauty product retailer Matas will close the offer of shares to individual retail investors at 1400 GMT on Monday, the company said ahead of Denmark’s first stock market flotation in two years.

Matas said in a statement the offering was being closed as such orders for shares placed already exceeded the number aimed at retail investors.

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters the company had received enough orders for all the shares on offer in its planned stock market flotation.

Matas said two weeks ago its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares, setting an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.

That would value the company at between 4.1 billion and 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($733-876 million). (Reporting via Stockholm newsroom)