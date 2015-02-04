FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matas Q3 2014/15 revenue DKK 1.04 billion in line with expectations
February 4, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Matas Q3 2014/15 revenue DKK 1.04 billion in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q3 2014/15 revenue 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($160.37 million) (Reuters Poll: 1.04 billion crowns)

* Q3 2014/15 net profit 144 million crowns (Reuters Poll: 136 million crowns)

* Says financial guidance for full year 2014/15 remains unchanged

* Says 2014/15 EBITA margin is still expected to be on a level with 2013/14 EBITA margin

* Sees revenue for 2014/15 just short of 3.5 billion crowns based on an estimated like-for-like growth rate for 2014/15 of 1-2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4849 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

