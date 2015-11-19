FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tinder-owner's shares rise in market debut
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Tinder-owner's shares rise in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares of media mogul Barry Diller’s Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder, rose as much as 12.5 percent in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at about $3 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised $400 million after the shares were priced at $12 each, at the lower end of the expected range of $12-$14. The stock was trading at $13 shortly after the opening.

Match Group, which touts itself as the world’s No. 1 dating company, plans to use the proceeds to repay debt owed to its parent, Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC, whose shares were up 0.4 percent in early trading, retains a stake of about 86 percent in Match.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.