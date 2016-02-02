FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tinder owner Match Group's revenue rises 12 pct
February 2, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Tinder owner Match Group's revenue rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more paid subscribers.

Total revenue rose to $267.6 million from about $239 million, Match Group said in its first quarterly report since going public last November.

The company’s net income fell to about $35.6 million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $48.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Barry Diller’s Internet company IAC owns a majority stake in Match Group. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

