Match Group prices 33.3 million shares at $12 per share -source

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc, the owner of Tinder, OkCupid and other online dating services, raised around $400 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO priced at 12 per share, within its indicated $12 to $14 per share range, the person said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. A Match Group spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)