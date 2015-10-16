Tinder, Match.com owner files for IPO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Match Group, the owner of dating services such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of common stock.

JP Morgan, Allen & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1GieXps)

Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Match Group, and had said in June that it would float less than 20 percent of Match in an IPO. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)