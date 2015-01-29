FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Materne said to have attracted buyout offer from Eurazeo - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Materne said to have attracted buyout offer from Eurazeo - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne SAS turned down European investment company Eurazeo SA’s offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906 million) last year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Since Eurazeo's offer, Materne is said to have attracted interest from several other London-based buyout firms. These firms have been holding meetings with the company's representatives and are considering deals valued at about 1 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1CQnifG)

France-based Materne is projected to make earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of about 100 million euros in 2015, Bloomberg said citing sources.

Materne and Eurazeo were unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.

$1 = 0.8830 euros Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.