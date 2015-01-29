Materne said to have attracted buyout offer from Eurazeo - Bloomberg

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne SAS turned down European investment company Eurazeo SA’s offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906 million) last year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Since Eurazeo's offer, Materne is said to have attracted interest from several other London-based buyout firms. These firms have been holding meetings with the company's representatives and are considering deals valued at about 1 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1CQnifG)

France-based Materne is projected to make earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of about 100 million euros in 2015, Bloomberg said citing sources.

Materne and Eurazeo were unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.