Dec 18 (Reuters) - Maternus Kliniken AG :

* Announces the end of silent participation of YMOS AG i.l. in two real estate subsidiaries of Maternus Kliniken

* Termination of silent participations to provide extraordinary income in FY 2014 for both subsidiaries and group and to have positive impact on earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)