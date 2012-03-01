EU regulators open antitrust probe into MathWorks

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether U.S. software company The Mathworks Inc has refused to provide data to rivals to enable their products to function with its software, in breach of EU rules.

“The European Commission has opened a formal investigation to assess whether The MathWorks Inc ... has distorted competition in the market for the design of commercial control systems by preventing competitors from achieving interoperability with its products,” the EU executive said in a statement.

It said it had received a complaint from an unnamed rival alleging that MathWorks had refused to provide its end-user software licences and interoperability information for its flagship products Simulink and MATLAB.

MathWorks products are used in the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics and financial services industries.

The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for infringing EU rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Will Waterman)