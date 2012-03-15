Matilda musical leads with 10 Olivier nominations

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - "Matilda", a musical based on the children's story by Roald Dahl, garnered 10 nominations -- the maximum for its genre -- at the Olivier Awards, Britain's top theatre prizes, organisers announced on Thursday. The Royal Shakespeare Company production, which transferred to the Cambridge Theatre in London's West End theatre district, was created by Dennis Kelly and musician and comedian Tim Minchin. Among its nominations was best actress in a musical which went jointly to all four young performers playing the title role. Other musical theatre productions with multiple nominations included "Ghost The Musical" at the Piccadilly Theatre which was shortlisted five times and the National Theatre's "London Road" with four nominations. Among the plays, comedies "The Ladykillers" at the Gielgud and the National Theatre's "One Man, Two Guvnors" earned five nominations each. The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Royal Opera House on April 15 hosted by West End stars Michael Ball and Imelda Staunton. Following is a list of the main nominations: Mastercard best new play: - Collaborators (Cottesloe); Jumpy (Royal Court); The Ladykillers (Gielgud); One Man, Two Guvnors (Lyttelton) Best revival: - Anna Christie (Donmar Warehouse); Flare Path (Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham's); Noises Off (Old Vic) Best entertainment and family: - Derren Brown - Svengali (Shaftesbury); Midnight Tango (Aldwych); Potted Potter (Garrick); The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Vaudeville) Best actress: - Celia Imrie/Noises Off; Lesley Manville/Grief; Kristin Scott Thomas/Betrayal; Marcia Warren/The Ladykillers; Ruth Wilson/Anna Christie Best Actor: - James Corden/One Man, Two Guvnors; Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller/Frankenstein; David Haig/The Madness of George III; Douglas Hodge/Inadmissable Evidence; Jude Law/Anna Christie Best performance in a supporting role: - Mark Addy/Collaborators; Oliver Chris/One Man, Two Guvnors; Johnny Flynn/Jerusalem; Bryony Hannah/The Children's Hour; Sheridan Smith/Flare Path Best actress in a musical: - Kate Fleetwood/London Road; Sarah Lancashire/Betty Blue Eyes; "The Matildas"/Matilda The Musical; Scarlett Strallen/Singin' In The Rain Best actor in a musical: - Bertie Carvel/Matilda The Musical; Nigel Lindsay/Shrek The Musical; Reece Shearsmith/Betty Blue Eyes; Paulo Szot/South Pacific Best performance in a supporting role in a musical: - Sharon D. Clarke/Ghost The Musical; Sophie-Louise Dann/Lend Me A Tenor The Musical; Nigel Harman/Shrek The Musical; Paul Kaye/Matilda The Musical; Katherine Kingsley/Singin' In The Rain Best new musical: - Betty Blue Eyes (Novello); Ghost The Musical (Picadilly); London Road (Cottesloe); Matilda The Musical (Cambridge); Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane) Best director: - Sean Foley/The Ladykillers; Nicholas Hytner/One Man, Two Guvnors; Rufus Norris/London Road; Matthew Warchus/Matilda The Musical. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)