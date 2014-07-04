FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli ad firm Matomy seeks out London float again - source
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli ad firm Matomy seeks out London float again - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Media Group is once again seeking a London flotation, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, just months after postponing its listing after a decline in high-profile internet stocks.

Matomy has trimmed its offer and will now sell only $75 million of new shares, at a fixed price of 227 pence each, giving the firm an equity value post-listing of around 205 million pounds ($349 million), the source said.

The firm had been planning a $100 million offering of new shares, plus an unspecified amount of existing shares. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.