FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Digital ad firm Matomy revenue and adjusted income jump in 2015
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 21, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Digital ad firm Matomy revenue and adjusted income jump in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group said on Monday its revenue and adjusted net income both jumped 14 percent in 2015, boosted by an increase in mobile activity and two acquisitions.

Net income excluding one-time items rose to $8.2 million from $7.2 million, and revenue increased to $271 million from $237.4 million.

Matomy in February dual-listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in addition to London, looking to make its shares more accessible to Israeli investors.

The company acquired mobile advertising platform MobFox in late 2014 and video advertising platform Optimatic late in 2015.

“Consumers are increasingly connected through their mobile devices and video has become one of the most effective formats to deliver messages and build engagement,” said Chief Executive Ofer Druker.

MobFox will drive future revenue growth with the aim of 50 percent of revenues being generated by mobile by the end of 2017, Druker said, adding that the company plans to continue to expand in Asia, opening offices in China and South Korea later this year. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.