RPT-Digital ad firm Matomy sees flat 2015 revenue, higher EBITDA

JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group said on Thursday it expects 2015 revenue to be in the range of $256-259 million, similar to 2014.

It also reiterated an outlook it issued in August for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $25.3-25.7 million for 2015.

Matomy in 2014 had revenue of $258.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million.

“We continue to witness the rapid evolution of the industry, and believe that mobile and video advertising ... will be the growth drivers of the future,” said Chief Executive Ofer Druker.

Matomy, which will publish full results in March, posted adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million on revenue of $125 million in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)