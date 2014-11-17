BRIEF-Matomy Media says customer's bankruptcy may cut FY adj EBITDA up to $1.5 mln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Matomy Media Group Ltd

* American Laser Centers, LLC (‘ALC’), one of company’s advertising customers in United States, has filed for bankruptcy protection

* Matomy anticipates that impact of ALC bankruptcy filing will likely result in a decrease to matomy’s adjusted EBITDA for full current year of up to $1.5 million

* Matomy will seek to recover outstanding ALC debts, and is satisfied that it has adequate risk management procedures in line with industry practices

* Aside from this development concerning ALC, Matomy is trading in line with market expectations