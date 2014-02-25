FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Matrix Capacity plans Malaysia's biggest shell company listing in H2 2014 -sources
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Matrix Capacity plans Malaysia's biggest shell company listing in H2 2014 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Matrix Capacity Petroleum Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company with no existing assets, plans to list shares on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange in a deal that two financial sources said could raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($303 million) in the second half of 2014.

The deal could mark the country’s biggest-ever listing by a shell company with no assets, set up with a plan to buy corporations that will be later folded into the business. The Matrix Capacity listing would dwarf those by similar firms like Sona Petroleum Bhd and Cliq Energy Bhd that raised between $100 million and $150 million each last year.

Matrix Capacity could buy firms involved in the oil and gas production and development sector in the Asia region, according to the sources.

Officials at Matrix Capacity weren’t immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.2950 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.