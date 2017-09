Feb 2 (Reuters) - Matse Holding publ AB :

* January sales on Matse.se 15.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.90 million) versus 7.9 million crowns year ago

* Per delivery day growth in sales amounted to 109 percent in comparison to the same month previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2677 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)