WASHINGTON Feb 8 Japan's Matsuo Electric Co Ltd
and one of its executives agreed to plead guilty for
their roles in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for
electrolytic capacitors sold to customers in the United States
and elsewhere, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The department said in a statement Matsuo and the executive,
Satoshi Okubo, were charged in the U.S. District Court of the
Northern District of California. It said Matsuo and Okubo
participated in the conspiracy for more than a decade until
about January 2014.
Matsuo has agreed to pay a criminal fine and Okubo has
agreed to serve a prison term of one year and a day under a plea
agreement subject to court approval, the statement said.
